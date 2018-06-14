Two children along his father injured by firing of dolphin force

LAHORE: Two children and his father sustained bullet injuries during exchange of fire between Dolphin Force personnel and armed suspects in Sabzazar area here on Thursday.

According to the details, two children and his father were suffered gunshot wound during the allegedly crossfire between the suspects and the police force. The Dolphin personnel opened fire at the suspects when they were not stopped on Multan road’s barrier.

The bandits were escaped from the spot and three passerby were suffered with gunshot wound of the police force.

Earlier, a teenage boy was allegedly killed with “crossfire” between Dolphin Squad personnel and five suspects occupying a car in Badami Bagh area. The boy, later identified as Mohammad Saleem (15), was filling a bottle from a water cooler when suddenly he was hit in the head by a bullet. He died while being rushed to hospital by passersby.—INP