Tribunal clears Imran to contest election form NA-95

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Monday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is qualified to contest elections from Mianwali’s NA-95 constituency, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan’ counsel argued that, his client has revealed all his assets in his nomination papers, asking the tribunal to declare the decision of returning officer (RO) to be null and avoid.

Earlire, the RO rejected Khan’s nomination papers stating that the affidavit was not submitted on time, adding that, Supremo of PTI also failed to disclose his assets details.

The PTI chairman had submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu and Mianwali.