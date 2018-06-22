Tribunal clears Chaudhry Nisar to contest polls

RAWALPINDI: An Islamabad High Court appellate tribunal on Friday rejected the objections raised on nomination papers filed by senior but disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The tribunal dismissed the appeal challenging the returning officer’s verdict of accepting his nomination papers.

Petitioner Shahid Orakzai filed an election petition, contending that Nisar is involved in a case pertaining to an attack on the Supreme Court.

He, therefore, is ineligible to run in the upcoming general elections, he added.

The former interior minister has announced to contest the polls independently this time around after the PML-N leadership showed reluctance to award him election ticket.

He has filed nominations papers for NA-59 Rawalpindi, NA-63 Taxila and Punjab Assembly’s PP-10 and PP-12, which were accepted by the respective RO after scrutiny.— INP