Triangaulr series in Zimbabwe a tough event, captain Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket team captain, Sarfraz Ahmad termed the T20 Triangular series in Zimbabwe ‘tough’ and said his team will play quality cricket to gain success.

“Australia is a strong side and a tough opponent to beat in T20 cricket as its even new players are very much accustomed with the shortest version of the game and we also will not be taking the hosts Zimbabwe easy “, he told reporters on Wednesday at the Gaddafi stadium on the last day of the short duration camp to prepare the team for the tour of Zimbabwe.

Pak team will feature in a T20 triangular series involving hosts Zimbabwe and Australia from July 1 to 8. Pak team will play a five match series against Zimbabwe from July 13.

Sarfraz expressed his resolve to lead the team to success in the tour of Zimbabwe banking upon the talent of the young players and relying on the expertise of the experienced players.

“Our team is well prepared for both the outings and good quality cricket will be witnessed in triangular and one day series “,said the Pakistan captain.

The wicketkeeper batsman was of the view that in T20 cricket no team can be considered under dogs and Pakistan has to put in a lot of efforts to demonstrate higher level of game being number one team of T20 in the world and to maintain its present status.

“We are the number one side in T20 and considering this aspect we will not be taking any pressure in the triangular series”,he said . Sarfraz urged the team players to excel in their respective department of the game and play normal cricket.

To a question he said in his so far cricket career he has visited Zimbabwe twice and found different types of wickets prepared during these trips.

“During 2013 tour the wickets were grassy while in the 2015 tour the wickets were slow with some moisture. Weather in Zimbabwe will be cold and the matches will be started a bit earlier and final playing side will be announced after seeing playing conditions “,he said

Sarfraz admitted that in recent couple of series he batting performance was not up to the mark . “Obviously there is added pressure of captaincy on me but I always try to play my due role (with good batting and keeping) to inspire the team to success”.

Answering a question he said due to bad performance in batting he will not change his batting order and will continue batting at number four position.

To a query, Sarfraz said Kamran Akmal is performing outstandingly in the domestic cricket but Muhammad Hafeez was given preference over him on the basis of presence of six left handers in the Australian side to benefit from his bowling and to open the innings with Fakhar Zaman.

The Pakistan captain said the matter of giving rest to pace bowler Muhammad Amir was not discussed with him but it is the effort of the team management to utilize the services of a particular bowler while giving him ample rest. “Following this option we will be giving chance to different bowlers in coming assignments “.

He also supported the statement of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik that unity is the main factor in team’s success and it also helps in elevating its performance.

He welcomed the inclusion of ace spinner Yasir Shah and said the team will be getting benefit from services in the ODI. ” In the one day team we are making lesser chances in order to make good combination to perform better in the next year’s World Cup .” NNI