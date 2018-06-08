Top Five Football teams for Russia Cup 2018

Football is one of the most famous sports game in the world, Football world cup is played once in four years and this is time to play, football Russia cup 2018 is going to be started from 14th of jun, Football fans have been very much excited for world cup, Thirty two teams are selected in this event but today we are introducing top five teams.

1.Germany

Germany is the men’s football team that has represented Germany in international competition since 1908.Germany is the only nation to have won both the men’s and women’s World Cups and after the 2017 Confederations Cup it became one of the only four nations – alongside Brazil, Argentina and France – to win all three most important men’s titles recognised by FIFA the World Cup, the Confederations Cup, and the Olympic tournament. They have also won their respective continental championship.

2.Brazil

Brazil is administered by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the governing body for football in Brazil. They have been a member of the FIFA since 1923. Brazil is the only national team to have won the World Cup on four different continents: once in Europe (1958 Sweden), once in South America (1962 Chile), twice in North America (1970 Mexico and 1994 United States) and once in Asia (2002 Korea/Japan).

3.Belgium

Belgium national team has officially represented Belgium in association football since their maiden match in 1904. The squad is under the global jurisdiction of FIFA and is governed in Europe by UEFA—both of which were co-founded by the Belgian team’s supervising body, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA). Periods of regular Belgian representation at the highest international level, from 1920 to 1938, from 1970 to 2002 and again from 2014 onwards, have alternated with mostly unsuccessful qualification rounds. Most of Belgium’s home games are played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels Portuguese Football Federation.

4.Portugal

Portugal Has been playing Football since 1921. It is controlled by the Portuguese Football Federation, Portugal’s first participation in a major tournament finals, at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, saw a team featuring famed striker Eusébio finish in third place. The next two times Portugal qualified for the World Cup finals were in 1986 and 2002, going out in the first round both times. Portugal also made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 1984 final tournament, losing 3–2 after extra time to the hosts and eventual winners France. The team reached the semi-finals of Euro 2000, the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2012, as well as the final of Euro 2004, the latter on home soil. At Euro 2016, Portugal won its first ever major trophy, defeating hosts France 1–0 after extra time, with the winning goal scored by Eder. With the win, Portugal qualified and made its first appearance in the FIFA Confederations Cup held in Russia, where they finished third.

5.Argentina

Argentina has appeared in five World Cup finals, including the first final in 1930, which they lost 4–2 to Uruguay. Argentina won in their next final appearance in 1978, beating the Netherlands at extra time, 3–1. Argentina, led by Diego Maradona won again in 1986, a 3–2 victory over West Germany. They again made the World Cup finals in 1990, and lost 1–0 to West Germany following a controversial penalty call in the 87th minute. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi made their fifth appearance in a World Cup final in 2014, again losing to Germany, 1–0 during extra-time. Argentina’s World Cup winning managers are César Luis Menotti in 1978, and Carlos Bilardo in 1986.