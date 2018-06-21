Tomorrow last day for appeals against nomination papers

Tomorrow is the last day for appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers by the returning officers for the National and provincial assemblies’ seats.

Election Commission of Pakistan has established twenty one appellate tribunals to hear appeals.

According to the Commission, six tribunals have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, two in Balochistan and one in Islamabad.

Appellate Tribunals will decide the appeals by 27th of this month, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on the next day.