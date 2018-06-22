Today last day for filing appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers

Today is the last day for appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers by Returning Officers for the National and provincial assemblies’ seats.

Election Commission has already established twenty one appellate tribunals to hear the appeals.

According to Election Commission, eight tribunals have been established in Punjab, four in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa two in Balochistan and one in Islamabad.

The Appellate Tribunals will decide the appeals by 27th of this month, after which revised list of candidates will be published the next day.