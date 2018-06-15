Tips for How to Sustain Good Habits of Ramadan

The blessed month of Ramadan is about to end and Muslims all around the world must be preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. During the month of Ramadan Muslims kept themselves away from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, successfully prayed five times a day in Mosque, completed the recitation of Quran, stood up in Taraweeh prayers and Qayam-ul-Layl especially in the last 10 days of Ramadan. Moreover, Muslims managed to conduct (Akhlaq) during the holy month of Ramadan, spent money in zakat and charity to seek the pleasure of Allah SWT. All we need to do is to sustain these good habits of Ramadan in our lives.

Tips for sustaining good habits of Ramadan

There are few tips that we can follow to sustain good habits developed during Ramadan.

Fast Twice a Week: Try to fast two days a week after Ramadan. Fasting will not only help to improve spiritually but also on the health level. There are many hadiths to suggest the importance of fasting on Monday and Thursday: Narrated by Usamah ibn Zayd: “… The Prophet of Allah used to fast on Monday and Thursday. When he was asked about it, he said: The works of the servants (of Allah) are presented (to Allah) on Monday and Thursday” (Abi Dawud). These fasts are not obligatory but the benefits are obvious. Your stomach is easing back into its normal routine after a month of fasting so giving it days off are a good idea and your spirituality will be heightened on a regular basis too.

Try to fast two days a week after Ramadan. Fasting will not only help to improve spiritually but also on the health level. There are many hadiths to suggest the importance of fasting on Monday and Thursday: Narrated by Usamah ibn Zayd: (Abi Dawud). These fasts are not obligatory but the benefits are obvious. Your stomach is easing back into its normal routine after a month of fasting so giving it days off are a good idea and your spirituality will be heightened on a regular basis too. Make Dua: It was Allah Almighty who gave us the ability to keep the good habits in Ramadan, and only He can help to sustain these good habits afterward. Make Dua that Allah helps us not only keep these good habits but also He accepts them all and makes them a way for us to get closer to Him.

It was Allah Almighty who gave us the ability to keep the good habits in Ramadan, and only He can help to sustain these good habits afterward. Make Dua that Allah helps us not only keep these good habits but also He accepts them all and makes them a way for us to get closer to Him. Set a Time for Quran Recitation: Set a time in your daily routine for Quran recitation. Work out when you will have the time to read the Quran with other associated activities that you are focusing on. It is great if you can set the time for Quran recitation if not then use whatever time you have to do as much as you can for Quran recitation.

Set a time in your daily routine for Quran recitation. Work out when you will have the time to read the Quran with other associated activities that you are focusing on. It is great if you can set the time for Quran recitation if not then use whatever time you have to do as much as you can for Quran recitation. Implement what you learn in Ramadan : The stories in the Quran are full of lessons. Take time to evaluate them and try to implement what you have learned in your life. Whatever you read in Quran keep a journal with the points you have learned and how you will work towards developing a personality complementary to the Quran. Aisha (RA) said: “The character of the Messenger of Allah was the Quran” (Abu Dawud). So try to implement what you have learned from Quran in your life.

: The stories in the Quran are full of lessons. Take time to evaluate them and try to implement what you have learned in your life. Whatever you read in Quran keep a journal with the points you have learned and how you will work towards developing a personality complementary to the Quran. Aisha (RA) said: (Abu Dawud). So try to implement what you have learned from Quran in your life. Keep the Sadaqah (Charity) Flowing: If you were giving regularly during Ramadan, continue to do so after Ramadan. The act of giving is extremely rewarding not only in the Hereafter but also here in this worldly life. Evidence has shown that small gestures of kindness can substantially increase your overall sense of happiness and satisfaction.

If you were giving regularly during Ramadan, continue to do so after Ramadan. The act of giving is extremely rewarding not only in the Hereafter but also here in this worldly life. Evidence has shown that small gestures of kindness can substantially increase your overall sense of happiness and satisfaction. Evaluate yourself on Weekly Basis: This evaluation helps to see the bigger picture. You will be able to evaluate on a more long-term level how well you have been keeping your good habit in practice.

The blessed month of Ramadan is almost about to end, and we all are trying to gather the most out of these divine moments. Despite this fact, we still can keep the essence of Ramadan alive in our soul by sustaining all the good habits that have adopted in the month of Ramadan. May Allah give us the strength to keep our spirits high for the whole year and become exactly what Allah (SWT) wants us to be! Ameen