Three police personnel were martyred in a bomb blast in Lal Qila area of District Lower Dir on Thursday.

According to police, a police mobile van was patrolling in the area when terrorists targeted it through remote control bomb.

Those who embraced martyrdom also include Station House Officer.

Meanwhile, a terrorist has been arrested from Karkhano area of Peshawar today.

According to Counter Terrorism Department he was wanted for firing on police in 2014.