This one thing is a shield against heart attack

Web Desk: A blockage of blood flow to the heart causes heart attack. Every year, heart attack killed hundreds of people.

But the researchers have found a simple regular habit that can reduce the risk of heart attack. Green tea could hold the key to preventing deaths from heart attacks and strokes caused by atherosclerosis.

Beside this, other studies have discovered that the green tea compounds can reduce amyloid plaques in the brain in Alzheimer’s disease, also breaks up and dissolves potentially dangerous protein plaques found in the blood vessels.

Green tea has an ability to convert the fibers to smaller soluble molecules that are less likely to be damaging to blood vessels. It would be effective against the types of plaques which can cause heart attacks and strokes.

Source: Deccanchronicle