This man swam around the Kaaba 77 years ago

Web Desk: A Bahraini man, Ali al-Awadhi, was spotted by the camera in 1941 while performing circumambulating the Kaaba (Tawaf). He can be seen swimming around the Kaaba after the flood caused the Kaaba to be surrounded by water.

The picture is 77 years old, shows the man in the water, which measured up to more than a meter and a half high, in front of Maqam Ibrahim, his brother and a friend can be seen sitting by the door of the Ka’aba in the back.

Al-Awadhi previously said, ‘He went to Mecca Sanctuary with his brother and two of his friends, as well as his teacher, when they found the place completely flooded.’

He used to swim often, so he performed Tawaf around Kaaba by swimming for their pilgrimage to count.

Al-Awadi passed away in 2015.

According to Islamic prophet Muhammad’s biography, the first person to perform Tawaf swimming was the Sahabi (the prophet’s campanion), Abd Allah al-Zubayt.