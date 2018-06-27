This is how a man responded to ex-girlfriend’s wedding invitations

Web Desk: It is really awkward and cringy to invite an ex to wedding. But that’s not the case for 21-year-old Hayley Stamper and her ex-boyfriend.

When she invited him, he not only accepted the invitation, also added a cheeky response. She tweeted (which has been deleted now), “My ex boyfriend just rsvp’d to my wedding and LOOK AT THE SONG HE REQUESTED.”

He requested the song ‘I Loved Her First’ by country music band heartland to play. The song lyrics are, ‘I was enough for her not long ago” and “she still means the world to me just so you know.’

The two dated when they were just 15 and ended on a good note. Since then they have remained friends.