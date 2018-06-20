The Latest: Ronaldo’s goal gives Portugal 1-0 halftime lead

Ronaldo made European football history when he stooped to score with a powerful header from Joao Moutinho’s right-flank cross after a corner.

His 85th goal for Portugal broke a tie with Hungary great Ferenc Puskas as the most ever for a European national team. Only Ali Daei of Iran, who scored 109 international goals, is ahead of Ronaldo in the world list.

Ronaldo created a good scoring chance for Goncalo Guedes in the 39th but Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui stood tall and strong to beat out the shot.—AP