The correct way of eating pizza revealed

Web Desk: Some people find confused while eating pizza because they don’t know the exact way to have it. Some dig in with their hands while some use a fork and knife.

But, recently, an Italian chef, owner of Verace Pizzare restaurant in Sydney gave a precise method to eat pizza which ensures that the topping don’t fall off.

He claims the pizza should be folded into a wallet shape. He said that it was a street food to be eaten on the go, almost like a sandwich or portfoglio.

Therefore, fold your pizza in half once, then a second time, then eat it. The way of eating prevent your cheese, tomato and other toppings sliding into a big congealed mess.