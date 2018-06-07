The book is about my life, its not a biography of Imran: Reham Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief (PTI) Imran Khan and renown journalist Reham Khan is currently making an echo in the world of politics with her controversial book, which is yet to be published officially.

While talking exclusively to Aaj News anchor person Asma Sherazi, Reham stated that people related to Imran Khan are wrongly accusing her book. ‘The book is about my life, its not a biography of Imran Khan,’ said Reham.

I have discussed all the phases that i went through my life in my book and marriage with Imran Khan was a phase that also needed to be discussed, however people from PTI are creating a fuss about it with any concrete reason.

She further added that her book turns out to be a nightmare for PTI and Imran Khan because he is currently in the race to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“The reason for divorce is written in the book.”