QUETTA: In fresh wave of violence, three levies personnel were martyred in Quetta’s Seryab Road on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to police, unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle carrying the levies personnel in the city’s Seryab Road.

Security forces and rescue teams reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area. The bodies were shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital.

Initial investigation has been kicked off to apprehend the culprits behind the malicious act.