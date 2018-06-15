Three army soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in cross-border attacks

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan army soldiers on Friday embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in exchange of fire with terrorists from across Pak-Afghan border, five terrorists were also killed during their abortive attempts.

“Terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border attempted multiple physical and fire raids on Pakistan Army posts along Pak-Afghan Border in Shawal, North Wazirstan Agency. Security Forces valiantly repulsed all attempts to overrun posts and inflict major damage,” read a statement issued by the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR said during exchange of fire, three Pakistan army soldiers — Havaldar Iftikhar, resident of Sargodha, Sepoy Aftab from Chitral, and Sepoy Usman resident of Gujrat, embraced shahadat.

Earlier in a statement, Director General ISPR Asif Ghafoor said terrorist incidents in Pakistan were linked to sanctuaries across Afghan border.

Last year, officials of Afghan Embassy in Islamabad were summoned to the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and were handed over a list of 76 terrorists carrying out attacks inside Pakistani territory.—NNI