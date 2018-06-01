Strict action should be taken against those seeking delay in polls: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Constitution had no provision for delay in general election and those who were calling to do so were in fact violating the Constitution and should be tried for high treason under Article 6.

In an interview, Abbasi said the Constitution called for holding the general election within 60 days of the dissolution of the Parliament.

He said no one had the powers to delay the polls and reiterated that he had asked the parliamentarians in Balochistan not to indulge in the matter, while they were about to table the resolution in the assembly seeking a month’s delay in the polls.

“If they want to do so, they should amend the Constitution barring to hold polls in summer, though the country had also gone to elections even during freezing cold weather during the month of Ramazan in 1997.”

The former PM hoped that the polls would be held in a fair manner, else his party would go to the masses to tell them as who was interfering in the process.

To a question, Abbasi said the corrupt elements were found in all institutions, but merely blaming the politicians was unjust.

He was confident to say that PML-N would be the single largest party in the parliament after next elections and Shehbaz Sharif would be the party candidate for prime minister’s slot.

He said the government had left the revision of oil prices to the caretaker government and claimed that his government had provided petroleum products at the cheapest rates among the oil importing countries.—NNI