Sri Lanka skipper appeals ban over ball tampering

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has appealed his one-match ban for ball tampering during a Test against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council said Thursday.

Chandimal, 28, was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second day’s play of the second Test, which concluded in a draw at Gros Islet on Monday.

He was slapped with two suspension points and fined 100 per cent of his match fee. The points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20s.

Following the ruling, Chandimal was set to miss his side’s third Test in Barbados starting Saturday.

But the skipper “had appealed against the match referee’s findings,” the ICC announced on an official Twitter account.

A judicial commissioner will be appointed to hear Chandimal’s appeal though a date has not been set.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board has not commented on the ruling.

But official sources say its expected Chandimal will be allowed to play in the third Test pending a hearing.

Match referee Javagal Srinath had said Chandimal applied an artificial substance to the ball in violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.—AFP