Son buries father in brand new BMW

Web Desk: A man from Nigeria buried his father in a brand new BMW that costs £66,000 instead of a coffin to see him off in style in the local village graveyard, Dailymail reported.

According to the local reports, the wealthy son had always promised him one day he would have a flash car. But unfortunately, he passed away. So, the son decided to have splashed out a new BMW from the showroom to bury his father in.

The photo is gone viral on social media in which the enormous car being lowered into a huge grave yard dug six feet deep by hand in the village.

This photo angered the Facebook users because of wasting money. They said that this money could have been put to better use.

Sifiso Inno Makhashila said: ‘Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin but this is just being foolish and showing off.