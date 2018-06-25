Some people want to get arrested to become ‘political martyrs’: Chairman NAB

LAHORE: The Chairman of National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Monday that some people want the probe body to arrest them, so then can portray themselves as ‘political martyrs’.

The NAB chairman was addressing officers at the authority’s Lahore complex. “All the arrests will be made on the basis of merit and the NAB does not arrest people upon anyone’s wishes,” said Iqbal.

He said that threats were made to blow up the NAB headquarters with explosives. “But the decision of life and death rest with Allah,” he said.

The NAB chairman vowed that the war against corruption will continue without discrimination.

He lamented that some people have made a habit of not appearing before the NAB despite summons.

Iqbal further said that the progress regarding the investigation on mega corruption cases is encouraging.—INP