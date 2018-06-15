Sofiyani Biryani
Ingredients:
- Chicken
- Boiled rice
- Curd
- Ginger garlic paste
- Jeera
- Cardamom
- Cloves
- Chopped onions
- Cinnamon
- Lemon juice
- Saffron
- Mint
- Oil
- Salt
- Chopped coriander
- Bay leaves
How To Make?
- Mix saffron and curd.
- Cut the cleaned chicken into small pieces.
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Add chopped onions, jeera, and chili powder and garam masala to it.
- After 3 minutes, add ginger-garlic paste to the pan and fry for 2 minutes.
- Add chicken, saffron and curd mixture and lemon juice to the pan. Cook properly.
- Arrange layers of boiled rice and chicken in a baking utensil. Place chopped coriander and bay leaves on top of each layer.
- Bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.