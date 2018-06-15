Home / Ramazan Recipes / Sofiyani Biryani

Sofiyani Biryani

Ingredients:

  • Chicken
  • Boiled rice
  • Curd
  • Ginger garlic paste
  • Jeera
  • Cardamom
  • Cloves
  • Chopped onions
  • Cinnamon
  • Lemon juice
  • Saffron
  • Mint
  • Oil
  • Salt
  • Chopped coriander
  • Bay leaves

How To Make?

  1. Mix saffron and curd.
  2. Cut the cleaned chicken into small pieces.
  3. Heat oil in a pan.
  4. Add chopped onions, jeera, and chili powder and garam masala to it.
  5. After 3 minutes, add ginger-garlic paste to the pan and fry for 2 minutes.
  6. Add chicken, saffron and curd mixture and lemon juice to the pan. Cook properly.
  7. Arrange layers of boiled rice and chicken in a baking utensil. Place chopped coriander and bay leaves on top of each layer.
  8. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

 

