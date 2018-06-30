Slim down your face with these effective exercises

Web Desk: Aging means wrinkles and loose skin. Your skin elasticity and the contours of your face depend on how well your facial muscles are toned.

Gift your face these effective exercise to keep it youthful and slim.

Warm up your muscles

Stand up and sit down, holding your back straight. And start singing ‘I’, ‘O’, ‘E’ and ‘A’. Keep exercising until you feel your entire face is warm.

Exercise 1

Sit down and tilt your head back. Reach the ceiling with your lower lip. Stick it out as far as you can and hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat it 2-3 times.

Exercise 2

Stand straight, cross your arms and raise your chin. Take a long deep breath and count to 10 or 15.

Exercise 3

It reduces the risk of elasticity in your cheeks. Stand straight and pull the lips corner down and then return to the starting position. Repeat the process at least 5 times.

Exercise 4

Sit straight and hold a pencil with your lips tightened. Now try to write your name in the air without moving head. Repeat this exercise at least 3 minutes.

Exercise 5

It is really effective for your neck muscles. Tilt your head to the right and try to touch your ear with your arms. Press your right hand against the right side of your head while resisting your head and neck. Hold it for 10 seconds then repeat for the other side.

Exercise 6

Take a deep breath, tighten your lips and suck in a mouthful of air. Cover your ears with your hands. Now start pushing against your cheeks, creating resistance with your muscles. Hold it for 5 to 10 seconds. Repeat the process after taking a short break.

Exercise 7

Open your mouth and cover your teeth with your lips. Then move your lower jaws forward and push against your chin with your finger. Repeat it 10 times.

Exercise 8

Strengthen your jaw muscle with this exercise. Put both of your fists under your chin and press your tongue against the bottom of your mouth. Up your chin with your fists while resisting that pressure with your tongue. Hold it for 30 seconds. Repeat the process after taking a short break.

