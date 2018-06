Sindh’s seven member caretaker cabinet takes oath

KARACHI: Seven-member caretaker cabinet of Sindh has taken oath in the presence of Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, Aaj News reported.

Oath taking ceremony was held on Friday in the governor house Karachi.

The event was attended by Sindh’s caretaker Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman and other personalities.

Earlier, caretaker Minister of Sindh, Fazul-ur-Rehman decided to shorten the member of caretaker cabinet, after consulting law experts.

Khair Mohammad Junejo, Jameel Yousuf, Dr. Junaid Shah, Colonel retired Dost Mohammad Chandio, Dr. Sadia Rizvi, Simon Jun Daniel and Mushtaq Ali Shah are included in the seven-member cabinet, who will be given different responsibility of the ministry after taking oath.