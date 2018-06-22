Shehbaz Sharif returns from London

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan from London on Friday.

Former chief minister Punjab flew to London on June 16 to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing cancer treatment in London.

On June 15, Shehbaz took to Twitter to inform about his UK’s visit and requested to pray for Kulsoom’s health.

Deposed prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are still in London with Kulsoom Nawaz.

Shehbaz Sharif along with his elder brother Nawaz and his children celebrated Eid in London.— NNI