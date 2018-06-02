Shehbaz proposes four names for caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday suggested four names for the post of caretaker provincial chief minister.

The names included Pakistan Navy former chairman Admiral Muhamamd Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan, Justice (r) Sahir Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar.

Shehbaz put forward the names after discussion with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in Model Town, Lahore.

While talking to a private TV channel, Shehbaz Sharif said, “The names proposed will be forwarded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).”

“The PTI should consider our names and we will consider theirs, who knows may be we reach a consensus in the first meeting,” he added.— INP