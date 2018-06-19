Shamshad directs PSX to propose 5-year roadmap for capital market

Caretaker Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has directed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to form a committee to propose a five year roadmap for the development of Pakistan’s capital market.

During her visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Minister held meeting with representatives of PSX board management, senior market participants and discussed various issues related to capital market development and amnesty scheme announced by government for declaration of assets.

She said that scheme cannot be extended after 30th of June this year and asked the concerned authorities to work diligently to maximize the amount of assets submitted under scheme.

Chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange board Hussain Lawai briefed the Minister about performance of the exchange.