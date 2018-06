NANKANA SAHIB: As many as seven people were killed and 30 injured during a traffic accident here in the Safdarabad area of the city.

According to officials, a passenger bus overturned due to overspeeding.

Five ambulances of Rescue 1122 were dispatched from Shah Kot and Khanqah Dogran to the scene of the crash for immediate medical assistance.

Those wounded in the traffic accident were transferred to the Safdarabad district headquarter (DHQ) hospital.—NNI