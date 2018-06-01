Seven dead, 30 injured as passenger bus overturns in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least seven people died and 30 others injured, of which 10 critical, when a passenger bus overturned here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that a passenger bus turned turtle due to reckless driving in Safdarabad area of Sheikhupura.

As a result of accident seven people died on the spot while 30 others were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, where condition of 10 injured people was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.

Shehbaz Sharif expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the mishap prayed from the departed souls to rest in eternal peace, early recovery of injured and also directed the officials for ensuring best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration about the incident.—INP