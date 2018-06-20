Senior Afghan officials wrap up Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Haneef Atmar, who led a high level delegation in his visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, has concluded talks on anti-terror cooperation and to explore prospects for reconciliation, official and diplomatic sources have said.

No official statement was issued by both sides; however, officials privy to the visit said Pakistani and Afghan officials held follow up discussions of their last meeting in May.

Afghan Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the visit on his official Facebook page.

“The delegation was scheduled to discuss ceasefire and reconciliation,” Rahimi said.

He said Afghan intelligence chief Masoom Stanekzai and Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak accompanied Atmar.

The Afghan delegation met senior Pakistani security officials and discussed progress on operationalization of five joint working groups of military and intelligence officials and the implementation of key principles of a recently agreed dialogue mechanism that call for action against irreconcilable and elements and fugitives.

Both have also committed to deny territories to anti-state groups or individuals on either side of the border.

Sources said both sides also discussed creating a joint supervision, coordination, and confirmation mechanism through Liaison Officers (LOs) in both capitals for the realization of the agreed actions.

They also held further discussions on the establishment of the Ground Coordination Centers at major crossing points of Torkham and Chaman. NNI

It is the second visit of the Afghan NSA to Pakistan in less than a month. He last visited Pakistan on May 28.

The visit comes days after an American spy aircraft killed chief of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Mulla Fazalullah in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province. President Ghani took credit for elimination of Fazalullah on June 13 in his telephonic talk with caretaker Prime Minister Nasir ul Mulk and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.—NNI