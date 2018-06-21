Senate body directs FIA to boost capacity of cyber crime wing

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Thursday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to increase the capacity of Cyber Crime Wing and to train their staff according to international standards.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid and attended by Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Ruksana Zuberi, Sana Jamali, Fida Muhammad and Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

The committee directed the FIA to increase the number of Cyber Crime Wing centers across the country.

The committee also asked the agency to take action against the tourist who harassed Kalash women and give him exemplary punishment as it is against our traditional and religious values.

Apology on social media is not enough, culprit should be taken to task as people of Kalash are respectful for all of us, Chairperson Rubina Khalid said.

An official of the FIA told the committee that 114 officials were working in the cyber crime centers in all provincial capitals and in phase 3, 10 more cyber crime centers will be established, comprising of 416 trained officials.— APP