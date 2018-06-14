Security forces seize huge cache of arms in Bajaur

PESHAWAR: Security forces have thwarted a bid of terrorism in Bajaur, seizing a huge cache of weapons and arms during an operation in Tehsil Mamond.

Security officials said the search operation was carried out at Gabari Mar area near Pak-Afghan border.

The cache of arms and weapons including rocket shells, rockets launchers, explosive devices, remote control bombs, several hand grenades, bomb making materials and hundreds of cartridges.

The security officials said the weapons were to be used for terrorism activities during Eid days.