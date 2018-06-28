SC stresses for reasonable fee by private schools

ISLAMABAD: A four member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that the private schools should not make education a commercial activity.

Hearing a case of private school owners about summer vacations fee in Islamabad today, the chief justice said that the private schools should keep the fee at reasonable level.

Mian Saqib Nisar pointed out that providing free education is the fundamental right, regretting that the successive governments did not give priority to the education sector.

On the issue of summer vacation fee, the Chief Justice ordered that a notice should be issued to the public at large at the expense of petitioners in Urdu and English dailies so that the viewpoint of the parents could also be sought on it.

Meanwhile, during hearing of case regarding Rawalpindi’s mother and child hospital, bench directed the authorities concerned to present a timeframe for the completion of project.

Petitioner Sheikh Rashid Ahmad appeared before the court today.

The additional attorney general informed the court that forty seven percent work on the main hospital building has been completed.

Nine hundred and eighty three million rupees have been spent on the project whilst the ECNEC has revised PC_1 of the project envisaging 5.3 billion rupees expenditure.

On this, the chief justice said that the concerned officials and the contractor should appear before the court on Sunday.