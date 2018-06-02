SC issues notices to Nawaz, Javed Hashmi and others in Asghar Khan case

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to at least 21 individuals including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Javed Hashmi in a case pertaining to implementation of verdict in Asghar Khan case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case in the SC Lahore registry.

Army officers, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have also been sent notices.

The report related to cabinet’s decision was presented in the court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice inquired about procedure devised for the return of money. The court directed to reseal the cabinet report.

The FIA committee formed in the case has also decided to summon all concerned persons including Nawaz Sharif.— INP