SC forms committee for assistance on water issue

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday constituted a committee comprising legal and irrigation experts to assist it on water issues.

A larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a case pertaining to water crisis and construction of Kala Bagh dam at Karachi Registry.

Mujeeb Pirzada advocate informed the court that Kala Bagh dam has become controversial as people of all the four provinces consider it a threat.

Former Chairman WAPDA Zafar Mehmood informed the court that people are not completely aware of the dam. He stressed the need to create awareness among people about use and saving of water.

The court adjourned the hearing and said water seminars will be held after Eid to find alternatives of Kala Bagh Dam.— Radio Pakistan