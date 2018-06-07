SC directs Musharraf to appear in Lahore registry next week

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case on election ineligibility of former President Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad today.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice said acceptance of nomination papers of Pervez Musharraf is subject to his appearance in the court. Musharraf should return first and then we will review the matter of his ineligibility.

The Chief Justice directed the former President to appear in Lahore registry of the Apex Court on 12th or 13th of this month. .

He said Pervez Musharraf will not be arrested till his appearance in court.