SC declares affidavit mandatory with nomination papers

A five member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has declared for candidates mandatory the submission of an affidavit along with nomination papers.

Hearing a case pertianing to nomination papers in Islamabad today, the bench directed the ECP to prepare the specimen of the affidavit and present before the court.

The court said that the existing nomination papers will stay in place and the affidavit to be submitted by the candidates will carry the additional information.

The chief justice once again made it clear that the general elections will not be delayed and these will be held as per the schedule.