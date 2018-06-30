Sanju’s remarkable collection on day one, leaves Race 3 behind

Web Desk: Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju has opened to positive reviews as well as to a great opening on Friday. The Ranbir starring movie was one of the most awaited movies of this year. The Movie has collected a huge Rs 34.75 crore IND on day one leaving behind Salman’s ‘Race 3’.

Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ‘Non-holiday… Non-festival release… Yet #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Also, Ranbir’s HIGHEST OPENER to dare… Expected to cross Rs 100 cr IND in 3 days, as per trends… Fri Rs 34.75 cr. India biz.’

On the other hand, several posts on social media suggest that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has been leaked online. Users shared screenshots of downloadable torrents. It is most likely that the online leak can affect the business drastically.