Saad Rafique admits second marriage with PTV news anchor in nomination papers

LAHORE: A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday disclosed his second marriage with a PTV news anchor, which he kept secret for past more than two years.

Saad Rafique, the former Railways minister, mentioned Dr Shafaq Hira as his second wife in his nomination papers submitted before the returning officer for elections 2018, a private news channel reported.

In the nomination forms, the former minister has mentioned names of his both wives – Ms Ghazala and Dr Shafaq.

The reports about the secret marriage of Saad and Hira emerged in 2016. The first wife of the former minister had reportedly become furious threatening her husband to leave the house and her children when she came across the news.—INP