Renowned writer and humourist Mushtaq Ahmad Yousufi will be laid to rest in Karachi Thursday afternoon.

He passed away yesterday after protracted illness. His namaz-e-janaza will be offered at Sultan Masjid in Defence after Zohar prayers, and he will be laid to rest in DHA Phase One graveyard.

The 95 year old satirist and humorist had been ill for quite some time.

Mushataq Ahmad Yousufi was born in Rajhistan on September 4, 1923. He had been awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz in 1999.