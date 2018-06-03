Rashid Godil Joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former MNA from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Rashid Godil, joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday during a meeting with PTI Chief, Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on the same day, Imran said they were glad to have someone from Karachi join the party as they wanted to bring change in the city.

He added Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan, which was “not prospering”. After announcing his defection, Godil spoke to the media saying no decision on constituencies was made during his meeting with Imran.—INP