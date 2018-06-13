Rangers seize huge quantity of smuggled Indian gutka

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have seized a huge cache of smuggled Indian gutka from Mauripur area of the city.

According to Rangers’ spokesman, on an intelligence report, a rangers team during snap checking of vehicles on Maripur Road near Lyari foiled a bid to smuggle 5000 kilograms of Indian gutka which was transported to Karachi via Afghanistan-Balochistan route.

The spokesman informed that such gutka products are sent to markets for sale in different areas of the city. The Rangers took it into custody and handed over to Custom officials for further legal formalities.