Race 3 box office collection on 2nd day of Eid

Salman Khan’s film Race 3 has been released and becoming the highest opening grosser of 2018. Race 3 earned Rs 38.14 crore on Saturday, and having the total amount Rs 67.31 crore. The director of race 3 Remo D’Souza showed the phenomenal growth on the 2nd day of its released.
Many famous actors and actress are worked in race 3 like.
- Salman Khan as Sikander Singh or Sikku
- Anil Kapoor as Shamsher Singh
- Bobby Deo las Yash Singh
- Daisy Shah as Sanjana Singh
- Saqib Saleem as Suraj Singh
- Jacqueline Fernandez as Jessica
- Sharat Saxena as Raghu Chacha
- Freddy Daruwala as Rana
Here are the people views after watching film.