Qureshi starts proper election campaign from NA-156

MULTAN: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday started his election campaign from NA-156.

While addressing a public gathering at the house of former MPA Haji Javed Akhtar Insari here, Qureshi said that only the PTI could make new Pakistan where there would be no corruption.

He criticized the PML-N government for minimum development work in Multan and South Punjab, adding that the nation could make progress through education, health and other facilities instead of flyovers and metro bus projects.

He claimed that the PTI government had totally changed police culture, government offices and hospitals in the KPK.— APP