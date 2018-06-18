PTI Chief submits reply against objections in NA-53 Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has submitted his written reply through his counsel on objections raised during scrutiny at Election Commission of Pakistan for NA-53 Islamabad.

The reply says objections are concocted and unverifiable. It adds that objections are in the form of photostat copies and their purpose is to hold a media trial.

Sixty-three candidates had filed their nomination papers for NA-53 Islamabad.

The election body had summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML (N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ayesha Gulalai before it today for the scrutiny process.