PTI challenges rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA-53

ISLAMABAD: An appeal has been filed over the rejection of nomination papers of Tehreek-i-insaf’s chief Imran Khan, submitted for the National Assembly’s (NA) constituency 53, Aaj News reported.

On Wednesday, an appeal was filed in Tribunal by PTI’s chairman Imran Khan, after Returning Officer (RO) rejected the nominated papers of Imran Khan for NA-53.

Khan’s counsel Dr. Babar Awan submitted the application against the decision of RO in High Court Applicant Tribunal.

The plea claims that Imran Khan is the chairman of Pakistan’s most renowned political party and he is struggling for the basic rights of the masses.

The plea says, ‘Imran Khan submitted nomination papers for NA-53, which were scrutinized on June 19 and got rejected over weak issues.’

“Rejecting the nomination papers of Khan is not acceptable, as he hid nothing and did not explain anything in an inappropriate way,” plea continued.

The application claimed, ‘The decision of Appeal Tribunal RRO is against the justice, therefore, his nomination paper for NA-53 should be accepted.’

Registrar Officer stated, ‘The hearing regarding the appeal against rejecting nomination paper of Imran Khan for NA-53 would be heard tomorrow by High court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar KIyani.’