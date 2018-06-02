PTA blocked 6,149 objectionable websites last year

ISLAMABAD: A total of 6,149 websites were blocked last year by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on recommendation of Web Evaluation Cell (WEC) established by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony.

The WEC has been assigned to scrutinize websites promoting sectarianism and containing objectionable materials.

The cell has so far evaluated as many as 46,200 websites. Out of which complaints of 15,481 sites were sent to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and as a result, 6,149 domains were blocked by the PTA.

Meanwhile in March this year, PTA had informed the Supreme Court (SC) that approximately 0.4 million websites promoting obscene content have been blocked by the body.

PTA also stated that due to technical restraints, the complete blockage of obscene material on the internet is not possible in real time, but by using alternate technical methods including proxies the cut down is possible.

It was informed that the PTA had already initiated steps for awareness by requesting the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to take necessary steps to install suitable filters in all educational, technical and vocational institutions where free access to the internet is offered.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nayyar Rizvi had submitted a report on behalf of PTA, saying that 9,846 proxies had been blocked. — INP