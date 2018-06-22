Priyanka to bring Nick Jonas to meet her mother

Web Desk: Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is in news because of her book, her statements of refugees and her relationship with Nick Jonas. Though the two yet to confirm if they’re dating, they’ve been spotted together at a series of international events and functions.

Recently, Priyanka being a get-together of the Jonas family. It seems that their relationship is to be picking up steam as they have taken up another step. This time Nick will meet Priyanka’s family as well.

According to a source, they are in a serious relationship and would probably like to take it to the next level. Priyanka is bringing Nick to Mumbai to meet her mother and the rest of the family

It isn’t clear if PC’s mother will accompany the couple on their travels, but there’s definitely talk of marriage going around.