President proposes trade transit between Pakistan, SCO countries

QINGDAO: President Mamnoon Hussain has proposed the establishment of Pakistan-SCO Trade Transit and Energy Corridor to address the regional energy needs and open new trade routes in context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing China Pakistan Friendship Forum in Qingdao, China, he said the exchange of cultural delegations between the two countries will bring closer the two countries.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar projects are unprecedented friendship signs between Pakistan and China.

The President said Belt and Road Initiative is a flagship project of this century and the realization of the grand vision to connect regional countries through land and sea routes and create a new world.

He said CPEC would also guarantee regional peace and security and hoped that SCO and its member countries would join us in completing this mission.

Speaking high of Pakistan-China friendship, the president said the fraternal relations between the two countries and their cooperation is an example for the rest of the nations of the world to follow.

He said that inclusion of others countries in the foreign policy of China is a welcome decision of the government of China.