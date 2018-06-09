President in China to represent Pakistan at SCO Summit

President Mamnoon Hussain is in China to represent Pakistan at the two-day SCO Summit beginning in Qingdao today.

The Qingdao Summit will mark a year since Pakistan joined the prestigious organisation as a full member.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will hold important bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the region.

The Meeting will be attended by the Heads of States of SCO Member States, representatives of SCO Observer States as well as representatives of International Organisations, including UN, ASEAN, IMF and the World Bank.

Besides Pakistan, its current members comprise of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India.